GPL’s management tells union that ‘expired’ Board is yet to sanction increases for staff

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Permit me the space in your newspapers to address the subject captioned above. The Guyana Power and Light Inc. has approximately 1500 employees who are mostly dedicated and diligent to the preservation, growth, sustainability and longevity of GPL’s operations – most naturally because it is the institution that provides them with wages and salaries to maintain their families.

However, the Staff of this noble institution has observed the posture of its Senior Management functionaries who continue to play “ride-the-donkey” with their Unions who are duly and legally recognised to bargain on behalf of the workers.

The unions have been told after many futile calls and letters to Management, that the expired Board of Directors are yet to decide on the percentages increase for staff. This woefully laughable response came from the Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Support Services. Editor, I am no chartered accountant, but I do budget planning and basic accounting of my own salary, and I would like to assume that GPL’s Finance Division does same. I would also like to believe, that wages and salaries are a priority line item on the budget and forecasting reports agenda of GPL. So, the Unions find Management response ludicrous, because there must have been some projections and forecasting as to what the Company is expecting and projecting to pay in wages and salaries.

To this regard, Editor, the Unions are requesting that the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Singh should step in and apply the seven percent increases to semi-autonomous agencies including GPL’s employees. Further, it is the unions’ position also, that the Senior Minister afford the employees of GPL a piece of the 400-million pie for essential workers, because their services were regarded as essential during the pandemic and Health Ordinances of the Ministry of Health. The employees of GPL worked diligently in service to country and company to keep the electric supply and grids on at all cost.

It is the plea of the employees that Management respect their unions and CLA and pay seven percent increase across the Board.

Regards,

Concerned Trade Unionist