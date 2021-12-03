Govt. to spend $136M to build half mile stretch of road at Lima sands, E’bo

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News -The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works, will be spending some $136M for 800 metres (M) of road currently being constructed within the Lima Sands Community on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

An 800metre stretch is only half mile and it means that each metre will cost approximately $170,000. Relating the cost of the project to Kaieteur News is the Region’s Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit.

Works on the half mile stretch reportedly commenced last month and is said to be only the first phase a new road in Lima Sands. Kaieteur New learnt that the contract was awarded to S. Jagmohan and Supplies, by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

According to Oodit the specifications of the project will see the construction of a 20ft wide, 800 metres of asphalted road. Concrete drains will also be constructed on both sides of the half mile stretch. The Regional Vice Chairman added that the first layer will be sand, followed by a layer of loam then a third layer of crush and run. After completing the three layers the contractor will add the asphalt finish.

The concrete drains on each side, he continued, will be built 3ft. wide and two ft. deep. Meanwhile Lima Sands residents said that they are optimistic that the new stretch of road will boost their community’s development. “It’s been 20 years since this community has been in existence. And it’s the first time that we’re receiving an asphalted road along with street lights in one year,” one resident told Kaieteur News.Over the years, there have been concerns surrounding the construction of roads in sandy communities along the Essequibo Coast. Residents pointed out previous construction of roads without drains, was a ‘failure from the start,’ and it would end up getting washed away by the rains.

“The Lima Sands area, and Onderneeming area as well, what we’ve noticed is that if you do the road alone it will not bring that much relief because the water will continue to traverse in residents’ yards and the side of the roads will crumble due to quick erosion. So we believe that drains on both sides will increase the life span of these roads, and should bring some measure of relief to the residents”, the vice chairman stated.