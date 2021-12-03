Govt. seeks insurance for Skeldon co-gen plant

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office received four bids for the provision of insurance services for the Skeldon Energy Incorporated (SEI), which was the procuring entity.

The highest bid for this contract was from Raj Singh Insurance Brokers at the tune of $34 million while MP Insurance Brokers bid the least with $27 million.

SEI power plant is a company co-owned by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Skeldon Energy Incorporated (SEI)

Provision of Insurance Services- All risk of physical loss and damage.