Former Finance Minister arrested over sale of Kingston wharf

Kaieteur News – Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan was on Thursday arrested and later released on a series of allegations relating to irregular transactions of public funds and state properties, estimated to value billions of Guyana dollars.Kaieteur News understands that Jordan was yesterday morning invited to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Headquarters, a branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Upon his arrival the allegation was put to him and he was arrested.
It was further stated that the vesting order stated that the property is being sold free from encumbrance and liabilities and no further sum of money is owed by the purchaser. Also, the transport was subsequently reportedly issued for the property and the value stated on the transport was US$2,000,000. It was noted however, that the agreement of sale stated that title must only pass upon full payment of purchase price.
The police also reported that investigators have evidence to establish that a facility which is a mere fraction of the size of the state property that is under investigation and located seven miles upriver was sold by a private company for US$17 million.
For its part the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) also issued a statement in which they condemned Jordan’s arrest and called it a witch hunt by the current administration. The party assured Jordan and his family that they have its full support against the tyranny of the PPP/C administration. It was also mentioned that the current administration ought to be scared of the statements that are being made by Jordan surrounding the nation’s finances and its oil revenues. Consequently, it was stated that the current administration has resorted to body violence, health threats and psychological intimidation against the former Minister.
Meanwhile, businessman and principal of BK Inc., Brian Tiwari was also called in for questioning at SOCU Headquarters. This was confirmed by the Head of SOCU, who also related that the businessman was questioned in relation to prime waterfront properties in Kingston, Georgetown, in which BK reportedly breached its contractual obligations.
Karimbaksh noted that Tiwari was questioned and released on his own recognizance.
