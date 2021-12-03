Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former Finance Minister arrested over sale of Kingston wharf

Dec 03, 2021 News

– released, then hospitalised

– BK owner also questioned

Kaieteur News – Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan was on Thursday arrested and later released on a series of allegations relating to irregular transactions of public funds and state properties, estimated to value billions of Guyana dollars.

Jordan at a private hospital yesterday. [PC: Christopher Jones]

Kaieteur News understands that Jordan was yesterday morning invited to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Headquarters, a branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Upon his arrival the allegation was put to him and he was arrested.
Yesterday around 13:35hrs while speaking with the Head of SOCU, Faizal Karimbaksh, he related to Kaieteur News that Jordan was still in custody and presently being questioned.
According to him, Jordan was arrested for misconduct in public office, while serving in public office as the Minister of Finance. “This is in relation to the vesting of State lands in 2020 in relation to the Kingston water front properties and other transactions” Karimbaksh added.
According to the police, the first transaction that he was interviewed about is in relation to the alleged sale and vesting of the state’s largest wharf facilities located at Kingston, Georgetown, valued approximately US$40,000,000 but was reportedly sold for US$500,000.
It is alleged that the purchaser BK Marines Limited, only paid US$100,000, which is 10 percent of the purchase price, and Jordan issued a vesting order passing Title to the purchaser, without the payment of any further sum of monies.

Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.

It was further stated that the vesting order stated that the property is being sold free from encumbrance and liabilities and no further sum of money is owed by the purchaser. Also, the transport was subsequently reportedly issued for the property and the value stated on the transport was US$2,000,000. It was noted however, that the agreement of sale stated that title must only pass upon full payment of purchase price.
The police also reported that investigators have evidence to establish that a facility which is a mere fraction of the size of the state property that is under investigation and located seven miles upriver was sold by a private company for US$17 million.

Jordan being escorted by his attorneys Roysdale Forde, SC (left) and Darren Wade, from the Plaisance Health Centre. [PC: Christopher Jones]

It was noted in the GPF’s statement that while Jordan was being escorted to Sparendaam Police Station for further questioning, he complained of feeling unwell and he was rushed to a Sparendaam Health Centre. It was disclosed that he was subsequently placed on his own recognizance and sent away with instructions to return today.
Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, had announced that legal action will be taken against Jordan and others. The legal proceedings are grounded in the contention that Jordan allegedly played primary roles in the giveaway of prime state lands, said to be worth billions of dollars.
Condemned
In reacting to the arrest of Jordan, Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, said there was no justification for the action by the police and noted that the arrest is another vile, malicious and vindictive act of political witch hunting by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) regime.
In fact he stated “The arrest of former Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, is not evidence based, but is rooted in depravity. The PPP is bent on harassing and tormenting the lives of coalition members and supporters.”
Harmon went on to state that Jordan’s recent remarks that the PPP/C has already borrowed more money than what was received thus far from oil has clearly upset the party. It was further stated that “What we see here today is a clear case of excessive use force by the state in an attempt to silence those who seek to expose them.”
According to the statement, attorneys-at-law, Roysdale Force SC and Darren Wade were at Jordan’s side throughout the process yesterday and Jordan was released from custody after needing medical attention due to the psychological and mental stress brought on by agents of the state.

BK’s principal, Brian Tiwari.

For its part the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) also issued a statement in which they condemned Jordan’s arrest and called it a witch hunt by the current administration. The party assured Jordan and his family that they have its full support against the tyranny of the PPP/C administration. It was also mentioned that the current administration ought to be scared of the statements that are being made by Jordan surrounding the nation’s finances and its oil revenues. Consequently, it was stated that the current administration has resorted to body violence, health threats and psychological intimidation against the former Minister.
Meanwhile, businessman and principal of BK Inc., Brian Tiwari was also called in for questioning at SOCU Headquarters. This was confirmed by the Head of SOCU, who also related that the businessman was questioned in relation to prime waterfront properties in Kingston, Georgetown, in which BK reportedly breached its contractual obligations.
Karimbaksh noted that Tiwari was questioned and released on his own recognizance.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Read More
King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM edition of FIFA football for schools programme

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM...

Dec 03, 2021

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to...

Dec 03, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Dec 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]