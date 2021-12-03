Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Dec 03, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Two-time Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Masters champions Fisherman have expressed gratitude to their sponsors following the successful defence of their title. Fisherman defeated Ariel to win the Masters title for the second straight year when the final was contested recently at the National Stadium.

Fisherman Masters Captain Zameer Hassan (R) and team owner Pooran Singh.

Captain Zameer Hassan credited the players for the victory and said it’s a great feeling to win the title once again. Hassan made special mention of overseas based player Bhim George, owner of the team Pooran Singh and Shanti Singh for their dedication and the GSCL Inc.
He has expressed gratitude to their sponsors, Bradley Mechanical HVAC USA, Krishna Harricharan of Legend Cook House Florida, KFC, Satrohan Sookdeo, Payless Variety Store, Rockaway Roti Shop USA, Perfect Print, P. Singh and Son Fishing Depot and Guyana Committee of Services.
Hassan added that they will be looking to compete in upcoming tournaments in New York and Florida.

 

