ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten

Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC squared off on Wednesday evening in what is traditionally a key men’s first division matchup. After seven minutes of conservative play by both sides, Aroydy Branford dribbled up the left wing, faked out GCC goalkeeper Medroy Scotland, and sent the ball into an empty goal for the Hikers opener. GCC responded three minutes later with a Kevin Spencer penalty corner flick to level the scores at 1-1. Hikers Captain Robert France would push his team ahead one minute later to have the score 2-1 in Hikers’ favour up to half time.

The second half was all Hikers as the GCC defence began to unravel as Hikers poured in four more unanswered goals in the second half with Branford amassing a hat-trick and France a double, with the sixth Hikers goal coming via a penalty corner from Jamarj Assanah. The 6-1 victory leaves the Hikers as the only unbeaten team left in the men’s first division.The GCC Roulettes seem to be cruising to the semi-final as they dished out another beating, this time of the Misfits by 5-1. Belgian guest player Leo Berlie led the scorers for GCC with a field goal and a penalty corner goal while veteran Tricia Fiedtkou, Abosaide Cadogan and Shebiki Baptiste each added one. Kenisha Wills was the lone scorer for Misfits.

The GCC Ignite and the GCC Spartans ladies provided the most entertaining match of the evening which saw Ignite pull ahead 4-1 by half time, mainly through the skilful play and leadership of captain Aliyah Gordon. The Spartans made a few tactical adjustments and swayed the momentum of the game in their favour in the second half. Captain Gabriella Xavier almost drew her team level with a hat-trick of goals with the final whistle coming just two soon leaving Ignite to celebrate the 5-4 victory.

In the men’s second division competition, YMCA Old Fort obliterated the young GCC War Dogs 8 – 1. The Saints Scorpions drew 2-2 with Hikers Cadets while. Saints Sensations defeated GCC Pitbulls 2-0.Full Results are as follows:

MALE Division

Pepsi Hikers defeats Bounty GCC by 6 – 1

Guyana 40s drew with Saints by 1 – 1

FEMALE Division

GCC Roulette defeated Misfits by 5 – 1

GCC Ignite defeated GCC Spartans by 5 – 4

MALE Second Division

YMCA Old Fort defeated GCC War Dogs by 4 – 0

Saints Scorpions drew with Hikers Cadets by 2 – 2

Saints Sensations defeated GCC Pitbulls by 5 – 4

Games continue today from 17:00hrs and concludes this weekend with those matches hitting off at 15:00hrs.