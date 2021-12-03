Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Don’t tek worries

Dec 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If yuh gan deh in de kitchen, yuh gat to be able to handle de heat. Nuff people like fuh give pressure but dem can’t tek pressure. Dem does buckle under pressure.
Yuh does see some big men, big and strong. But when pressure brace dem, dem does fold up like a baby. Some ah dem does like talk big, like dem know everything. But simple questions does kerfuffle dem.
Big man does see lockup door and does start fuh cry. Dem does get cold sweat. So nah judge a book by it cover.
Christmas suppose to a jolly good season. But it gat it own pressures. People does stress out ova cleaning de house. Dem does stress out over baking de cake. Dem does stress out over money. Dem does even stress out because dem stress out. So tek it easy and nah worry. Christmas gan come and go and come back again. But when yuh stress out and yuh gone, yuh nah coming back again.
Yuh gat to be cool under pressure. One time, dem had 11 people hanging onto a rope from wan airplane…10 ah dem was Americans and one was Guyanese. Dem all decide dat one person gat to get off because if not, de rope gan break and dem gan all fall to dem death.
None ah dem bin wan decide who should go, suh finally de Guyanese delivers wan touching speech, ending with de words, “I’ll get off.”
De 10 Americans start clapping after de Guyanese’s speech and de problem get solve.
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Read More
King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM edition of FIFA football for schools programme

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM...

Dec 03, 2021

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to...

Dec 03, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Dec 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]