Don’t tek worries

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If yuh gan deh in de kitchen, yuh gat to be able to handle de heat. Nuff people like fuh give pressure but dem can’t tek pressure. Dem does buckle under pressure.

Yuh does see some big men, big and strong. But when pressure brace dem, dem does fold up like a baby. Some ah dem does like talk big, like dem know everything. But simple questions does kerfuffle dem.

Big man does see lockup door and does start fuh cry. Dem does get cold sweat. So nah judge a book by it cover.

Christmas suppose to a jolly good season. But it gat it own pressures. People does stress out ova cleaning de house. Dem does stress out over baking de cake. Dem does stress out over money. Dem does even stress out because dem stress out. So tek it easy and nah worry. Christmas gan come and go and come back again. But when yuh stress out and yuh gone, yuh nah coming back again.

Yuh gat to be cool under pressure. One time, dem had 11 people hanging onto a rope from wan airplane…10 ah dem was Americans and one was Guyanese. Dem all decide dat one person gat to get off because if not, de rope gan break and dem gan all fall to dem death.

None ah dem bin wan decide who should go, suh finally de Guyanese delivers wan touching speech, ending with de words, “I’ll get off.”

De 10 Americans start clapping after de Guyanese’s speech and de problem get solve.

Talk half. Leff half.