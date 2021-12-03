Confused Guyanese have a simple question

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Minister Charles Ramson Jr said that his father was very successful, and that inspired him to want to succeed as well. He also said that black kids need good role models if they want to be successful also.

The instant criticism was unlike anything Guyanese have seen in recent memory. Famous attorneys, black professors, Members of parliament, ex-Coalition Ministers, Radio and Facebook hosts, Opposition leaders, sympathetic T.V. stations were all royally outraged at this ‘boy’ for his alleged racism.

Yet, when similar and at times even more outrageous, vulgar and racist things were said by black and Coalition Members against Indians….all of these supposedly righteous parties have been quiet!

Could someone please explain why none of these aggrieved parties that are so offended by Mr. Ramson, have never criticised and have gleefully accepted the following :

-Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan calling Minister Priya Manickchand a ‘wild hog’

-Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan robustly every night inciting racial strife by calling the PPP and their predominantly Indian supporters…”wicked, dutty and stink” “trench crappos” “jagabats”, etc, etc

-Mark Benschop daily using pejorative and racist terms (trench crapoos, hooligans, etc) to unilaterally attack innocent and unsuspecting Indians.

-Rickford Burke accused the PPP of practicising ‘apartheid’ in Guyana, a land where Blacks have absolute freedom to do anything and everything they wish. Burke has succeeded in doing the unthinkable. He desecrated the memory of 21,000 black South Africans who perished at the hands of the brutal White Supremacist regime. Yet, not a pip from the moral brigade that have so vigorously condemned Ramson.

-Dr. David Hinds said that black people should only buy and patronise black merchants’ shops.

-Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, said something that is more directly and overtly racist than what Ramson said. She said that Indians are “mentally lazy.”

Can anyone imagine the outcry if Ramson had said that blacks are “mentally lazy”?

Respectfully submitted,

Jhagroo Persaud