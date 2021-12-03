Conflict of interest forced resignation of Mahipaul, Ferguson, Carol Joseph from PNCR Accreditation committee

Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Carol Smith-Joseph, Anette Ferguson and Ganesh Mahipaul were on Wednesday forced to resign from the PNCR Accreditation Committee after Central Executive Committee (CEC) flagged their overt campaigning for nominees for key posts at the party’s upcoming congress.
In a press release on Thursday the PNCR said that the CEC at a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss progress with holding the Party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress which will be held on 11th December 2021, deliberated on a conflict of interest that arose within the Accreditation Congress Committee.
“The CEC, while, recognising the right of Delegates to support candidates of their choice, reasoned that a conflict of interest arose where members of the Accreditation Committee, which is responsible for selecting the Delegates who would be voting for candidates are at the same time openly campaigning for candidates of their choice,” the release stated.
As a consequence Smith-Joseph, Ferguson and Mahipaul accepted the position of the CEC and withdrew from the Accreditation Congress Committee. “The CEC thanked them for their service and immediately called for persons to be nominated as replacements. The work of the Accreditation Congress Committee is significantly advanced; hence their withdrawal will not delay its completion. The People’s National Congress Reform reassures its members, supporters and the nation of its commitment for a free, fair and transparent 21st Biennial Delegates Congress on the 11th December 2021,” the release concluded.
Dec 03, 2021Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – If you ask my wife to name her role model, I’m telling you that within the split of a second, she... more
Kaieteur News – Race has always been used by the PNC/R for political purposes. It has been deployed, at times, for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]