Vishnu Persaud, Jamaican make final cut in race for CEO

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is moving closer to appointing a new Chief Elections Officer (CEO) with two top candidates being selected for interviews. The two candidates making the final cut are the former acting Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Vishnu Persaud and a former Elections Officer of Jamaica, Leslie Harrow.

Persaud served as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission for several years before being appointed to the position of Deputy Chief Election Officer. He remained in that position for three years, but his contract was not renewed. The candidates are expected to be interviewed by the GECOM on Monday. Kaieteur News understands that Chairman of the Elections Commission, retired Justice Claudette Singh sided with the Government nominated Commissioners who believe that Persaud should be interviewed for the position.

Based on advertisements, GECOM requires the CEO to be examined and approved by members of the commission. Among the other requirements for the CEO post, candidates must have requisite qualifications which includes a Post Graduate Degree in Public Administration, Law, Management or relevant discipline from a reputable and recognised institution, and specific training and verifiable experience in managing election systems, along with at least 10 years of experience in a senior management position overseeing and directing diverse operations aimed at achieving targets within specific deadlines.

Additionally, candidates would need at least 10 years relevant experience in Management of National Elections and Election Systems. The selection of the names comes after the six commissioners met with Chairperson Singh on several occasions this week to finalise the list to filling the vacancy that exist within the election machinery. In addition to its search for a new CEO and DCEO, GECOM is also on the lookout for a Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Research Officer and Logistics Manager.