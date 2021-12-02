Latest update December 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Mining company GM runs off with $20 million in gold

Dec 02, 2021 News

– had threatened to kill colleagues

Kaieteur News – Police are on the hunt for the manager of DaSilva Mining Company who allegedly threatened to kill his colleagues on Sunday evening before escaping with some 70 ounces of raw gold, valued at some $20M.

The GM that allegedly stole his boss’ gold

The suspect, George Vieira- a Brazilian national was in charge of the company’s operations at Aikwang Backdam located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven. A company official told the Kaieteur News that they had just completed a three-week rotation, and had “wash down” (extracted gold trapped in its sluice box) on Sunday. The 70 ounces of gold that was extracted, was stored in a box and locked, the company official related.
Vieira as GM was the only one allowed to keep the keys. His colleagues alleged that later that night, Vieira waited until the company’s three security guards left the campsite to make his move. He allegedly accosted his colleagues and threatened that if “anyone says anything or raise an alarm he was going to kill them”.
The GM then reportedly went to the box where the gold was stored, removed it and escaped that same night. When the security guards returned the workers related to them what the GM did and the company launched an investigation. The company official related that based on information they received the suspect was reportedly spotted in a boat heading up the Cuyuni River en route to Venezuela. DaSilva Mining has since reported the matter to Region Seven Police who are on the lookout for the suspect.

