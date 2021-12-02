King, Devers to host BCB Clinics for fast bowlers and Off Spinners on Sunday as coaching programme expanded

Kaieteur News – The profound effort of the Hilbert Foster led Berbice Cricket Board to develop the game and to make sure that all players have equal opportunities to fulfill their talent would be taken a step further on Sunday when the active board hosts two separate clinics for fast bowlers and off spinners.

The two clinics would be conducted by former West Indies pacer Reon King and former national under19 player Sean Devers at the Albion Cricket Ground from 11am to 3pm.

The clinics would be held under the board’s highly successful County wide Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh coaching programme. Hundreds of under19 players have benefitted from the programme which is sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Dr Singh. The board has since expanded the programme to include former national and international players who are highly respected in the county and are viewed as positive role models.

Foster, who has spearheaded a transformation of Berbice cricket over the last four years, last Sunday announced a plan to produce at least ten players for the West Indies at the different levels over the next two to three years. This includes the under15, under19, female under19, senior females and senior team -20/20, ODI AND Tests.

The county coaching staff led by Winston Smith has been visiting clubs and hosting mini academies across the county. Foster disclosed that as a follow up to these programmes, the board would be hosting a series of special clinics for fast bowlers, off spinners, leg spinners, left arm orthodox, wicketkeepers and batsmen.

The BCB is in discussion with several former and current players to assist with their knowledge and Foster stated that all the responses have been positive. As part of the programme, the board would also be publishing more copies of its historic coaching manual and youth information booklet and in 2022, would be producing its own coaching video for youths.

King played nineteen test matches and 50 ODI for the West Indies between 1990 and 2005. He took 53 test wickets at an average of 32.7, while his 76 ODI wickets came at an average of 23.80. He currently works as an International Cricket Match Referee and is highly respected for his knowledge of the game.

Devers, is widely known across the country for his work as a sports journalist for the Kaieteur News and is also an international cricket commentator. He represented Guyana at the youth level and also played for Berbice at the senior inter county level.