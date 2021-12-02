Breaking News: Fmr. Finance Minister Winston Jordan arrested.

Former Finance Minister under the coalition A Partnership for National Unity, Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) administration, Winston Jordan, was today December 2, arrested by ranks of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), of the Guyana Police Force.

A source close to the investigation told this newspaper he is being detained pending a criminal investigation into allegations of ‘Misconduct in Public Office.’

Kaietuer News understands that Jordan was not arrested at his home but was rather invited by way of a telephone call, to turn himself in for questioning, to which he complied and was accompanied by an Attorney.

The arrest of the former Finance Minister, comes months after Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, announced that an investigation into the suspected ‘shady dealings’ of the former APNU+AFC government was actively being pursued.