“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Two more cricketers benefit

Kaieteur News – Two young and promising cricketers from Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Lower East Coast, Berbice, recently benefited from the ‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ project.

Seventeen-year old Ganesh Harris and 15 years old Devindra Victor received a bat and pair of batting gloves each.

Harris bats left handed and bowls right arm off spin, while Victor is a right handed batsman and off spinner.

They both represent the club at all junior levels and attend Lower Corentyne Secondary School.

The President and Captain of the No19 Village based Cricket Club, Albert Budhoo was commended for keeping the youths constructively occupied in these days of so many distractions.

The club participates in all junior cricket run by the Berbice Cricket Board, something lacking in some established first division clubs.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Anil Beharry, a partner in this initiative, encouraged the players to work hard on their game but at the same time, concentrate on their school work.

He reminded them that the best path to success in life is education and he is happy to give back to the youths of the village of his birth.

Former National Player and Coach Huburn Evans said he is happy to know that the club participates in all youth tournaments run by the BCB.

Harris and Victor expressed their gratitude and promised to care and make full use of the gear.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

To date, nineteen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, the East Canje area and now Lower East Coast, Berbice have already benefited from a junior gear bag, eight bats, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry or Kishan Das.

Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin and Huburn Evans.

More distribution will be done as soon as the gear is available. (Sean Devers)