COVID-19 claims lives of three more persons

Latest update December 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 997.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 59-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), an 86-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) whose vaccination status was unknown and an 80-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
It was reported that the three persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 77 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,951.
The dashboard also reveals that 17 patients are admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 57 persons in institutional isolation, 1,162 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,718 persons have recovered fully from the virus.
