Better Hope man jailed 12 years for Mash day killing

Kaieteur News – Devon Thomas, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Wednesday sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the brutal killing of Enterprise ECD resident, Kumar Mohabir.

He was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Georgetown High Court. Thomas was originally indicted for murder of Mohabir called ‘Duksy’ and ‘Fire Link.’ Last October, he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

In considering her sentence Justice Barlow said that while there were mitigating factors including Thomas’ youthfulness, the reality of his actions has caused great hardship to the family of the deceased. As such, the judge sentenced Thomas to 12 years imprisonment but deducted one third from the sentence for his plea and eight years, seven months for the time spent on remand.

In July, Thomas and his co-accused, 25-year-old Randy Isaacs were jointly placed before the court to face a retrial for the murder of the Enterprise businessman, who was killed on Mashramani Day (February 23) in 2013. Following a retrial, however, Isaacs was found not guilty by a 12-member jury, and Thomas was ordered to face a retrial since the jury failed to arrive at a verdict for him. That retrial was scheduled to start last October before Justice Barlow. Thomas however, opted to plead guilty to the crime.

Prior to this, the Court of Appeal had ordered a retrial for Thomas and Randy Isaacs, who were originally sentenced to 75 years imprisonment each for the murder of the Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman.

In 2015, the duo had faced a trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown who handed down the hefty sentence which was later overturned on an appeal. Back then, Thomas, a construction worker from Lot 95 Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara and his co-accused Isaacs, were sentenced for the murder of Mohabir, called “Dusky” and “Fire Link”, of Lot 7 Fernandes Street, Enterprise, ECD.

Mohabir was attacked and brutally stabbed by a drunken mob on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, on February 23, 2013. The man, who operated a tent rental business at his residence, was attacked after he went to the location to collect a tent he rented to his neighbours for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to the reports, a group of drunken men who were armed with broken bottles attacked Mohabir after he went to collect a tent at Vlissengen Road in Georgetown. He was stabbed by a group of intoxicated persons and subsequently rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s older brother, Navindra Mohabir, who was also wounded in the attack, had identified two suspects (Thomas and Isaac) as the persons who participated in the incident, which led to his brother’s death.