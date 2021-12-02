Apaan Jhaat economics!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, dem use to have people telling yuh fuh vote fuh yuh own. Dem use to call it Apaan Jhaat politics.

Nowadays dem gat people telling yuh fuh buy fuss from yuh own. Dem boys calling dat Apaan Jhaat economics.

No country does able produce whatever it wants. And dat is why yuh does gat to produce what yuh can cheap, export am and import wah yuh need.

But nah tell dat to de black pudding man. He wan people fuh buy only from dem own fuss.

Dem boys like black pudding but dem boys nah concern who mek am. Dem only interested in how de black pudding taste. It nah matter if is Black, Indian, Portuguese, Amerindian or Chinese wah mek de black pudding. Once it taste good, dem boys buying am.

Dem boys used to buy from Betty back in de day when de shop bin near de funeral parlour. Dem boys nah know who mekkin de black pudding by Demico but it does taste nice. But de best is de Chinee man in Kitty.

So dem boys nah gat no time with de black pudding man wah wan yuh buy from yuh own. He seh he like black pudding and when he see a line in Mon Repos he join de line only to discover is wan Indian woman selling de black pudding.

Since dis is de same man wah wan tell people dem muss buy from dem own fuss, dem boys wan ask he a question. Dem boys wan ask he wah he bin doing in Mon Repos Market in de fuss place.

Talk half. Leff half