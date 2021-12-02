P&P supports Gibran Sarfaraz participation in table tennis championship in Costa Rica

Latest update December 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers& Consultants Limited, a long-time supporter of sports and sports sponsorship in Guyana, responded positively to a request from the Guyana Table Tennis Association for a sponsorship for Gibran Hussein Sarfaraz.
Mr. Sarfaraz will be participating in the Para Copa Costa Rica Table Tennis Championship in Costa Rica schedule for December 8th to 13th, 2021.
This championship provides Guyana with the opportunity to showcase its Para player in addition to allowing the Association to promote and expose our young players.
In brief remarks, Accounts Executive Urmila Shamsundar said that P&P was very happy to again respond positively to a request for sponsorship and wish Mr. Sarfaraz every success.
General Secretary of the Guyana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Linden Johnson who accepted the cheque on behalf of the Association thanked Ms. Shamsundar and P&P Insurance Brokers for their generous support.
