Two locals under investigation for allegedly stealing gold from Chinese mining company

Latest update December 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two local employees are under police investigation for allegedly trying to steal small quantities of gold from Chinese company, Zijin Mining Group, at the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) location in Region Seven.
According to Region Seven police, the alleged theft took place last week.
Investigators told Kaieteur News that the company had detected that the employees had unlawfully “confiscated” gold.
Company officials summoned the police and Commander of the Region Seven District, Dion Moore who said that ranks were sent to the mines to detain them.
The suspects were taken to Bartica, where detectives began an investigation.
Kaieteur News understands the accused have been released on bail, as investigations continue.
While authorities did not disclose the amount of gold the local workers were found with, they related that it was only small amounts.
Kaieteur News had reached out to the management of Zijin for details on the incident, but all its public relations department stated was, “an incident did occur and is now a subject of police investigation”.
