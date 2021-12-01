The PNC and their surrogates discover Black West Indians

Kaieteur News – If you ask all PNC and AFC leaders, and their surrogates who they prefer to be the Chief Election Officer, they would choose West Indians who are short-listed. But that is a colossal irony that Black people in this country must be shown.

I meet African folks in this country every day and you see the capacity of these people to reason and if anti-racist Guyanese can reason with them, they will reject the wild men on social media who want you to buy black-pudding only from Black Guyanese women.

An African Guyanese melted my wife’s heart last week. We came out of the GRA and once inside the car, we couldn’t get a start. This occurred right outside Medicine Express and A&J Copy Centre on Camp Street. A gentleman came out of a barber shop situated between Medicine Express and A&J and told me he has summoned someone to bring a kit that automatically recharges the battery.

Then a minibus drove up and the Black driver said, “doan worry with de kit, Freddie, I gon give yuh a jump start right now.” He positioned the bus in an awkward way because my car was on the one-way going south. That was it.

This man didn’t care who was Black or Indian or yellow or brown. I remember recently, a Black couple drove up to me when I was buying flavoured water at the INAVA company on Cummings Street and Fourth Street. They told me my trunk was opened. This was because I had to fetch a large carton so I left the trunk open. These are Black people who do not care what the racial make-up is of the woman selling black-pudding or which farmer African Guyanese buy from.

These kinds of African Guyanese will listen if you can prove to them that their leaders are con-artists. Remember one of them was supposed to be a freedom fighter to liberate African-Guyanese. He has since “mystic” to the US and just before he did that, he ran against David Granger in the 2015 election to become president. It is these people like the black-pudding man that African Guyanese must reject. If you show African Guyanese that they are betrayers of African Guyanese, these well-intentioned African folks will listen. There is a PNC stalwart in the UK named Norman Browne. Norman is a die-hard PNCite. Norman doesn’t like the PPP. Norman is a faithful servant of Black people.

He doesn’t con Black people. He has a principled relationship with African Guyanese. And he knows horrible things about certain Black surrogates in the trade union movement, in politics and in African rights entities that will shock all Black people in the entire world. Last week in an email correspondence, I urged him to expose these betrayers. I think he owes it to African Guyanese to do so.

So here we have the three PNC commissioners in GECOM short-listing two Black West Indians. The obvious question is – do they trust these two men? They cannot in the context of how they felt about Black West Indians. The CARICOM Observer team to the March 2020 election was Black. They pronounced on the fairness of the poll. They wrote against what Mingo did.

Two former Black Caricom leaders – Bruce Golding and Owner Arthur – were scandalised when they condemned the rigging. The then chairperson of CARICOM, a Black woman, Barbadian PM, Mia Mottley, was abused. The CARICOM recount team consisted of all Black West Indians. They certified that the election result that brought victory to the PPP was a valid process.

Vincent Alexander was annoyed because his group – Year of the Peoples of African Descent – Guyana chapter – wrote the five visiting CARICOM prime ministers during the election drama asking for a meeting. The PMs didn’t even acknowledge Alexander’s letter. The Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Professor Hilary Beckles, was also abused for supporting the verified election results that brought the PPP to power.

By some strange psychic contortion, the PNC and its three commissioners along with their social media surrogates, the limping AFC and comatose WPA, have suddenly found out that Black West Indians could be trusted. They want a Black West Indian to be the Chief Election Officer.

How will they explain this acrobatic asininity to their supporters? They cannot and will not. It is for others to do, to open the eyes of PNC supporters to show that their leaders are fooling them. But as PNC supporter, Sherwood Lowe wrote recently, African Guyanese have already opened their eyes. By the way – who are you buying black-pudding from?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)