Soon-to-be-abandoned Central Fire Station to get new $11M washroom facility

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened for the construction of a “general washroom and staircase” at the Central Fire Station, Georgetown. This is a project which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the Ministry’s engineer’s estimate, the cost for this project is pegged at $11,542,872.
The Central Fire Station, which is the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) headquarters, is located in the Stabroek Market area, and will soon be moved to the D’Urban Park space. As reported previously, the Government of Guyana is moving ahead with the decentralising of the GFS headquarters that has long been located in the congested Stabroek Market area.
Just last week, the contract for the new headquarters was awarded to Mohamed Enterprise to the tune of $614 million.
Also opened yesterday at NPTAB was the construction of stores and a conference room for the New Amsterdam Fire Station which is to cost, $25,515,694, and the construction of overhead storage tanks and treatment plants at the Lusignan Prison, which is expected to cost $88,445,018.
Another notable project that was also opened was the submission of financial proposals for consultancy services for the supervision of the East Bank-East Coast Demerara road linkage project (Ogle to Eccles) Phase1.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of general washroom and staircase, Central Fire Station, Georgetown.

Construction of general stores and conference room at the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

Construction of overhead storage tanks and treatment plants at the Lusignan Prison.

Ministry of Public Works
Consultancy services for the supervision of the East Bank-East Coast Demerara road linkage project (Ogle to Eccles) Phase 1.

 

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Consultancy for the design and Mahaica, Mahaicony Abary Water Control Project, Region Five.

 

 

Deeds and Commercial Registers Authority
Supply, delivery and installation of office furniture.

GUYSUCO
Rehabilitation of #1 and 2 boilers’ chimney at the Uitvlugt Sugar Factory.

Rehabilitation of condenser support structures at Rose Hall Factory.

Fabrication and erection of new molasses tank at the Rose Hall Factory.

 

Supreme Court of Judicature
Design and supervision for the construction of storage/record [baon] and living quarters at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.

Design and supervision services for the extension of bailiff bond and inclusion of two self-contained living quarters at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

Design and supervision services for the retrofitting of the Old Magistrate’s Court at Wales to a Magistrates’ quarter and Library/Research Centre located in Region Three.

 

 

 

 

 

