Sheriff Street/ Mandela road project sees substantial completion, despite constant delays

Kiaeteur News – The Sheriff Street/Mandela road project saw substantial completion to the tune of 95 percent, despite constant delays and challenges faced by the ministry and contractors.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during his recent tour of the road project with members of the media yesterday stated that the project should have been completed a long time ago.

However, due to the extremely deteriorated state of the pre-existing road, they were not able to just crack seal and rebuild. He stated that because of the period of time between the signing of the contract and the execution of the paving of the road, it was in bad condition and, as such, they could not only crack seal but had to scarify, build with crusher run and then pave.

While addressing the media, Minister Edghill stated that “getting to this point from where we were when we took office in August 2020, under any circumstance, can be deemed a successful accomplishment.”

Misunderstandings were dealt with and clarification given as they related to road markings, of which members of the media were satisfied and appreciated the information shared.“Over the last fourteen months, I will call this a success story, I’m happy that we are at a place of substantial completion” the minister related.

This publication previously reported that the road project, which saw its contract awarded to the Chinese company Sinohydro Corporation, was faced with multiple delays of deadlines since work commenced in 2018.

The company was awarded the contract in 2017 and works began the following year, which was supposed to be completed already, but was plagued by constant delays.

One of the excuses given regarding its failure to meet the project deadline was that it had to halt works during the five-month gridlock over the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections. Works recommenced after it was over in August 2020 and a new deadline was set for August 4, 2021.

Sinohydro was unable to meet that deadline, and a new one was set for August 31, 2021.

It did not meet that deadline either. The company was granted until October, 31, 2020, but was also unable to meet that deadline due to heavy rainfall. According to Minister Edghill, the project has been “delayed indefinitely.”