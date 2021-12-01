PAC chair proposes fast tracking review of coalition’s spending

–Govt. members object

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Jermaine Figueira is proposing that a review of the audit reports on government spending for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 be merged as a means of addressing the committee’s backlog.

However, the proposal which will fast track the review of public expenditure under the previous APNU+AFC administration met with objections from Government members of the PAC.

The proposal came towards the end of the PAC’s meeting on Monday, some weeks after members of the committee debated whether their meeting should be held twice weekly to address the backlog of reviewing government spending. That had resulted in a motion being passed and approved by government members of the PAC to revert the meeting to once weekly.

Speaking to Kaieteur News via telephone, the PAC Chairman asserted that the proposal was made to assist primarily with dealing with the backlog of audits yet to be reviewed.

Chairman Figueira shared that he is recommending that there be a merger of outstanding reports which will help with expediting the scrutiny of spending in government agencies.

According to the Chairman the proposal was made based on precedent.

“This is nothing entirely new. The precedent has already been set in two former Chairmen of the PAC. First, Carl Greenidge when he merged 2010 and 2011 reports, and then by PAC Chair, Irfaan Ali for the 2012, 2013 and 2014 reports when the PPP/C was in Opposition,” Figueira added.

The PAC Chair believes that the merger is necessary to save time. He told Kaieteur News that merging the three reports would be logical, since many of the questions being asked about the 2016 reports could be answered by 2017, 2018.

“So, this exercise that we have ongoing is pretty much a waste of time. If we merge the reports we will see there is no need for the questions being asked and we can finish faster to move on to 2020 and 2021 as soon as possible.” ,” the chairman said.

Figueira noted nonetheless that the PAC members from the government side have already raised objection to the proposal.

According to Figueira, “Member Seeraj and Minster of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira have already signaled that they may not want the proposal. Madam Teixeira was saying that not because precedence was set means it has to be followed …”

The PAC chair is nonetheless hoping that that “good sense and governance prevails, so when meet again the proposal will receive support and the committee can move on.”

Meanwhile, relative to reconvening the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), another issue which is before the PAC, Figueira told Kaieteur News that he is hoping that the meeting to shortlist candidates to sit on the new watchdog committee will take place in the coming week.

He disclosed that the names of eight people are currently before the PAC subcommittee which comprises of himself and Teixeira.

“We are still in that process, it is not yet completed, but I believe we have made strides in naming the candidates to fill the positions,” he said.

The PPC, among other functions, is required to investigate complaints from suppliers, contractors and public entities, as well as investigate cases of irregularity and mismanagement, and propose remedial action.

However, with the Commission being expired, there is no one to carefully monitor the award of huge contracts as the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is left to the oversight and no objection of Cabinet.