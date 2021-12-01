Mining sector accounts for more than 50 percent of workplace deaths

– Increased fines being mulled by Labour Ministry

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The mining sector has accounted for more than 50 percent of all workplace deaths to date in 2021.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Department of the Ministry of Labour, there has been a total of 23 workplace deaths recorded to date in 2021, and out of that amount the mining sector accounted for 12.

Based on a statistical report the ministry shared with this media house, the remaining 11 work place fatalities were from 7 other sectors, namely construction, manufacturing, maritime, services, aviation, agriculture and logging.

Three individuals reportedly died at construction sites, two during logging activities and two while doing agricultural work.

One person was killed by the propeller of plane, while a boat explosion at a wharf claimed the lives of three persons.

A factory worker was also killed after a clip from a pressurized tank blew out, and a truck driver working in the transportation service died in an accident.

Kaieteur News understands that some of these deaths could have been avoided, had the employers or companies been obeying the OHS and labour laws.

In an attempt to avoid workplace deaths, a source with the Ministry of Labour relayed that Minister Joseph Hamilton had met last week with the Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, to discuss the matter.

Minister Hamilton reportedly proposed increasing fines and penalties for employers found breaking the rules. He believes that if stiffer penalties are implemented, then employers will think twice before disobeying the rules.

Kaieteur News had reported on a few of these deaths that probably could have been avoided.

One of them was the death of a porter, Nigel Colin Rodrigues, at the Kamaran airstrip last month.

He was employed with Air Services Limited (ASL), and had accidently walked into a spinning propeller of a Cessana Carvan.

It was reported that the plane had just landed and he ventured out to perform his duties to offload the cargo.

Investigators had related that the porter was seen drinking alcohol moments before the accident occurred.

Questions were raised after this detail surfaced, on whether or not an employee, especially in the aviation sector, is allowed to drink while on duty.

Investigators believed that being under the influence of alcohol might have led to the accidental death of Rodrigues.

Kaieteur News was also told that it is against protocol for miners or mining companies to set up camps close to trees.

However, out of the 12 deaths in the mining sector, two of them were as a result of trees falling at the campsite.

A female cook, Domelley Cyrus, 32, was crushed on January 13, 2021 by a tree that fell on a mining camp at Nessano Backdam, Region One.

The same thing happened to Olrick Matthews, a miner, on May 31. A tree reportedly fell at a campsite located at Sandhills Backdam, Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region Seven killing him.