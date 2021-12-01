Man who allegedly stole from magistrate remanded

Kaieteur News – Forty-six-year-old Omawalie Caesar called “Wallie” of lot 1235 ‘B’ Field Sophia, was on Monday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing from a Magistrate.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

He denied the charge which stated that on November 23, 2021, at Battery Road Kingston, while in the company of others, he stole one Samsung Galaxy Note 9 valued at $200,000, same being the property of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The court heard that the Magistrate left her car secured with her phone inside, but upon her return she discovered that her phone was missing. As such, she reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched.

CCTV footage was obtained and this led to the defendant being arrested and charged.

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Caesar on the grounds that the defendant is known to the police, that he has a pending simple larceny matter in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, and the fact that he is likely to commit another offence if placed on bail.

In his address to the court, Caesar related to the court that he has a previous conviction, for which he spent three years behind bars.

In an attempt to secure bail for his client, the defendant’s lawyer told the court that his client has four minors to take care of and requested that bail be granted to Caesar with conditions attached.

However, Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 27, 2021.