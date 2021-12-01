Man drowns after drinking session

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old construction worker, Shaheed Ali, of B Field Sophia drowned on Monday after a drinking session. The incident took place at Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara on Monday around 15:00hrs.

According to the police, the deceased along with his brother-in-law and another 18-year-old male were consuming Vasco wine and Turbo when they agreed to go swimming.

Subsequently, they left to go swimming at the Hope Canal where they jumped in for a few minutes. The brother-in-law claims that he saw the victim going down, and that he did not resurface.

Yesterday, the body of the deceased was fished out of the canal by a party of policemen.

The victim’s body bore no marks of violence; however, his face was damaged, which is suspected to have been the work of fishes.

The body, which was identified by Ali’s mother, was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, and is awaiting a post mortem examination.