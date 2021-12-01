Kangress gan be a soulful affair!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It look as if de Kangress of de Pee-N-Cee gan be one singing competition. One man done pull note. People bin hear he yesterday in de bathroom practising: “If you don’t know me by now, you will never, never do…No you won’t.”

Another wan was fine tuning he voice. He know dat he nah gat a good voice so he trying hard fuh sound good. He gat a message fuh dem odder candidates. It go like dis, “Get back! Get back to where you once belong. Get back!”

De frontrunner now deh in fine form. He already miming he tune. He gat one which go like dis: “Just give me, just give me, just give me, just give me one chance. Just give me one more chance. What can I do to make it up to you? ‘Cause I love you, I love you. I love you so. Please give me one more chance, one chance.”

De outsider in de race seh how he is a soprano. He singing too, “I wish that I could turn back the clock. Bring the wheels of time to a stop. Back to the days when life was so much better.”

But de man wah was de second runner up de last time, pulling lang notes. He going as a team and dem singing, “We’ve loved you forever. In lifetimes before. And I promise you never, will you hurt anymore. I give you my word. I give you my heart. This is a battle we’ve won. And with this vow, forever has now begun.”

Talk half, leff half.