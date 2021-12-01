Latest update December 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Minister urges pregnant women to get vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increase

Dec 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, because more of them are being hospitalised as infections triggered by the virus increase.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

“The point here is that the majority of the patients that we have at the Ocean View Hospital now are there because they are pregnant, and they are positive for COVID, and most of these patients are not vaccinated so, again, I think it’s important pregnant women get their vaccines,” Dr. Anthony explained in his latest COVID-19 update last Friday.
Minister Anthony pointed out that of the 43 patients in the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, 28 are pregnant women. Four of them, he stated, were admitted there within the past 24 hours.
He noted that it does not matter in which trimester the women are; they should get inoculated against the dreaded disease.
Minister Dr. Anthony further explained that nationally 66 persons are hospitalised with COVID-19, and 15 were admitted immediately to the Intensive Care Unit.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pakuri Warriors win GVF Female Volleyball Festival

Pakuri Warriors win GVF Female Volleyball Festival

Dec 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) successfully hosted their Female Volleyball Festival last Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue. The...
Read More
Invaders Masters are ESCL champs

Invaders Masters are ESCL champs

Dec 01, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Championships

Dec 01, 2021

BCB launches J Supermarket pictorial review booklet

BCB launches J Supermarket pictorial review...

Dec 01, 2021

BCB hosts successful OGM- AGM set for 19th of December at PMCC

BCB hosts successful OGM- AGM set for 19th of...

Dec 01, 2021

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket...

Nov 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • You want to share my cake?

    Kaieteur News -There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]