Health Minister urges pregnant women to get vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increase

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, because more of them are being hospitalised as infections triggered by the virus increase.

“The point here is that the majority of the patients that we have at the Ocean View Hospital now are there because they are pregnant, and they are positive for COVID, and most of these patients are not vaccinated so, again, I think it’s important pregnant women get their vaccines,” Dr. Anthony explained in his latest COVID-19 update last Friday.

Minister Anthony pointed out that of the 43 patients in the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, 28 are pregnant women. Four of them, he stated, were admitted there within the past 24 hours.

He noted that it does not matter in which trimester the women are; they should get inoculated against the dreaded disease.

Minister Dr. Anthony further explained that nationally 66 persons are hospitalised with COVID-19, and 15 were admitted immediately to the Intensive Care Unit.