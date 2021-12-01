Health Minister urges pregnant women to get vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increase

Latest update December 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, because more of them are being hospitalised as infections triggered by the virus increase.
“The point here is that the majority of the patients that we have at the Ocean View Hospital now are there because they are pregnant, and they are positive for COVID, and most of these patients are not vaccinated so, again, I think it’s important pregnant women get their vaccines,” Dr. Anthony explained in his latest COVID-19 update last Friday.
Minister Anthony pointed out that of the 43 patients in the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, 28 are pregnant women. Four of them, he stated, were admitted there within the past 24 hours.
He noted that it does not matter in which trimester the women are; they should get inoculated against the dreaded disease.
Minister Dr. Anthony further explained that nationally 66 persons are hospitalised with COVID-19, and 15 were admitted immediately to the Intensive Care Unit.
Dec 01, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) successfully hosted their Female Volleyball Festival last Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue. The...
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – If you ask all PNC and AFC leaders, and their surrogates who they prefer to be the Chief Election Officer,... more
Kaieteur News -There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]