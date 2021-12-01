Half ton coke found in Guyanese rum shipment was not loaded here

Latest update December 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2021 News
– CANU Head
Kaieteur News – Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the half ton of cocaine found in a rum shipment from Guyana was not loaded here.
More than 1000 pounds of cocaine were on November 25th discovered by Netherlands authorities in a rum shipment that arrived there.
According to information received by Kaieteur News cases of liquor were packed in a container and mounted onto a commercial container vessel in Guyana.
Singh, however, pointed out that the container was scanned before takeoff and, based on those images and investigations conducted by his ranks, no cocaine was loaded in Guyana.
The commercial container vessel had reportedly made stops in two other countries, before it eventually arrived at a port located in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Kaieteur News understands that the rum belonged to a local distillery company in Guyana.
Investigations are ongoing.
Dec 01, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) successfully hosted their Female Volleyball Festival last Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue. The...
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – If you ask all PNC and AFC leaders, and their surrogates who they prefer to be the Chief Election Officer,... more
Kaieteur News -There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]