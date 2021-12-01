Half ton coke found in Guyanese rum shipment was not loaded here

– CANU Head

Kaieteur News – Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the half ton of cocaine found in a rum shipment from Guyana was not loaded here.

More than 1000 pounds of cocaine were on November 25th discovered by Netherlands authorities in a rum shipment that arrived there.

According to information received by Kaieteur News cases of liquor were packed in a container and mounted onto a commercial container vessel in Guyana.

Singh, however, pointed out that the container was scanned before takeoff and, based on those images and investigations conducted by his ranks, no cocaine was loaded in Guyana.

The commercial container vessel had reportedly made stops in two other countries, before it eventually arrived at a port located in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Kaieteur News understands that the rum belonged to a local distillery company in Guyana.

Investigations are ongoing.