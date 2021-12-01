Govt. has failed to develop a comprehensive plan to curb COVID-19 – Harmon

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon during a recent Press Conference said that the PPP Government has failed to develop a comprehensive plan to tackle the deadly Coronavirus, and has instead placed all its proverbial eggs into one basket, by depending on the nation to ‘get vaxxed’.

“Government continues to do less, encouraging careless and reckless actions through its COVID-19 measures… when the Government relaxes measures, covers up cases in schools and public offices, and have no monitoring of public transport, relax the curfew, fail to manage COVID-19 hotspots. The perception that is being created is that the virus is no longer as deadly or contagious as people originally thought,” he argued.

As a consequence, the Opposition Leader said that the virus ends up entering homes very easily and targets the most vulnerable, such as the elderly.

He said, “The government’s inability to effectively draft and implement a national approach that goes beyond vaccination, which includes the protection of the most vulnerable, has caused and will continue to cause many of us to lose our loved ones to this deadly virus”.

Harmon was keen to note that while vaccination plays a great role in the deadly effects of the virus, Government must do more.

No new measures have been announced as yet for the month of December.

The Ministry of Health’s most recently gazetted orders were published on October 30, 2021. It was announced that the curfew hours are now between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 04:00 am.

It was also announced that adults must be vaccinated to access public and private buildings, or produce a negative PCR test on entry, only after an appointment was made.

The updated measures state that “public buildings” means any building in which the public has lawful access to and shall include both publicly and privately owned buildings including all institutions of learning.

This includes banks and other commercial places, places of worship, supermarkets, stores and others.

The new measures were heavily criticized by the public, with some venting their frustration on social media. Citizens were especially displeased with the Government’s announcement to remove transportation measures, which only permitted public transport providers to carry half of their maximum capacity.