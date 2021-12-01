Case against parents for St Agnes teacher assault dismissed

Kaieteur News – The case against the parents who were charged for allegedly assaulting a St. Agnes teacher last year, all walked free of the charges that were laid against them.

Involved in the matter were, Sherwin Dalrymple, his partner Soyini Gardener, along with their family member Kendace Peters, and the teacher Tiffani Hinds.

Dalrymple faced two charges, which alleged that he assaulted the teacher and provoked her with the intent to insult or annoy her. His partner, Gardener, was accused of assaulting Hinds so as to cause her actual bodily harm and maliciously damaging property of the said victim.

Peters, who is the sister-in-law of Gardener, was charged for allegedly assaulting the teacher and unlawfully and maliciously damaging her dress.

The teacher was charged for allegedly assaulting Gardener and provoked her with the intent to insult or annoy her, but those charges were later withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C.

Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts presided over the Dalrymple, Gardener and Peters matter.

The matter against Gardener and Peters was dismissed in early November, after Magistrate Singh ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case, and yesterday Magistrate Singh ruled that the prosecution failed again to prove its case against the third accused. As a result, the case against Dalrymple was dismissed.

According to reports, the incident took place on January 15, 2020, in the office of the head teacher of the school.

The incident escalated from a meeting with the teacher and the parents of two male students. The meeting was called, after an altercation between the two boys resulted in one being severely injured; the child was first taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the teacher to receive medical attention.

Later that evening, the injured child was reportedly taken back to a private medical facility for further attention and treatment. The cost incurred from this visit was asked to be repaid by the parents of the other student during a meeting.

It was in this same meeting, that the discussion spiraled out of control after the parents of the boy who allegedly injured the other began attacking the teacher. The parents believed that it was the teacher who encouraged the parents of the injured child to take him to a private medical facility, and pressed them to pay.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms and the parents and teacher were later arrested, charged, and subsequently placed before the court.

During the hearing of the court matter, the parents were out on bail pending the outcome of the matter and they were represented by attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat.