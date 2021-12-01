Boy, 5, among new COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update December 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 5-year-old boy from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a fully vaccinated 49-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the two persons died over a two-day period (November 29 to 30) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 994.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 49 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,874.
The dashboard shows that there are 18 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 72 persons in institutional isolation, 1,139 in home isolation, and 2 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,651 persons have recovered from the virus.
Dec 01, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) successfully hosted their Female Volleyball Festival last Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue. The...
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Dec 01, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – If you ask all PNC and AFC leaders, and their surrogates who they prefer to be the Chief Election Officer,... more
Kaieteur News -There is a lot of cake around at Christmas time. Cakes are part of the traditional staple in the homes of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]