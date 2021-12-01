Boy, 5, among new COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – A 5-year-old boy from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a fully vaccinated 49-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the two persons died over a two-day period (November 29 to 30) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 994.

Meanwhile, the Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 49 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,874.

The dashboard shows that there are 18 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 72 persons in institutional isolation, 1,139 in home isolation, and 2 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,651 persons have recovered from the virus.

