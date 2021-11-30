Woman found not guilty for facilitating rape of minor

Kaieteur News – A woman, who found herself before the Sexual Offences Court for allegedly facilitating the rape of a minor, has been found not guilty of the charge.

Sherry Ann Bashier was acquitted of the charge after she faced a trial before the judge and jury at the Suddie High Court in Essequibo. According to the indictment, which was presented by State Counsel Tiffany Lyken, Bashier between November 11 and 12, 2015 caused a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual penetration with a third party, namely Nazim Paul.

Bashier had pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry. According to the facts of the matter, the accused had accompanied a friend to the Charity Public Road to look for decorative lights since it was Diwali.

According to the facts of the matter, while at the Public Road, Bashier, then 20 years old, met with another female friend and later they met her nephew (Nazim). It was revealed that the friends met with the 15-year-old and they all visited a bar.

Afterwards the friends took the teen to hang out at a house. It was reported that while at the house, the teen was raped. The victim reportedly told police that she was encouraged by the adults to go to a house where they were drinking. She said that she too was offered something to drink and she took it.

Shortly after, the girl reported she felt numb and fell to the floor. The victim was then led by Bashier into a bedroom while Nazim took off the teen’s clothing.

The victim contended that the woman held her down as the man raped her. The victim claimed that after the incident, the matter was reported to the Charity Police Station but no action was taken since this is where the perpetrator’s aunt worked.

After finding that there was no progress, the matter was taken to the Eve Leary Police Station where a report was lodged at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

And on May, 29, 2017, Bashier was contacted by a female special constable who told her of the allegation, cautioned her and she agreed to give a statement with regard to the matter.