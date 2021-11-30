Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Nov 30, 2021 Sports

– Foster unveil plans to produce ten West Indies players at all levels in two years

Kaieteur News – “On behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board, I would like to welcome you back as an official sponsor of our cricket and I am confident that your investment would assist us to produce more international players like you did in the past. Berbice cricket is now widely considered the role model of cricket administration and we look forward to working along with you and Tenelec Inc to lift it even further,” the words of BCB President Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony at the Albion Ground as overseas Guyanese Bobby Deonarine handed over a cheque for US$5,400 on behalf of his company Tenelec Inc.

Bobby Deonarine of Tenelec Inc hands over sponsorship to BCB Secretary Angela Haniff in the presence of other executives and under 15 players.

The sponsorship would be used to host a knockout fifty over tournament for the county eleven first division teams and a round robin under15 tournament with sixteen teams. Foster disclosed that despite the ongoing rain season a total of six matches have been played to date and the tournament would be used to select the Berbice team for the 2022 Under15 Guyana Cricket Board tournament. Among the teams in the Tenelec Under15 tournament are Achievers, Cotton tree, Tucber Park, Guymine, Mt Sinai, Albion, Rose Hall Canje, RHTYSC, Port Mourant and Upper Corentyne.
The fifty overs knock out tournament would be played in early 2022 and would be contested by Blairmont, West Berbice, Police, Tucber Park, Rose Hall Canje, Young Warriors, Albion, RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon. The BCB would consider a team from the Berbice Riverain area but a final decision would be made early next year by the executives.

Bobby Deonarine receives a gift from BCB Secretary Angela Haniff.

Among the players expected to play in the tournament are Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Guadakesh Motie, Veersammy Permaul, Kevlon Anderson, Nial Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble, Keon Joseph, Jonathan Foo and Devendra Bishoo.
Foster reassured Deonarine, who is an uncle of test player Narsingh Deonarine that his tournaments would be well organised and will be completed on time. The BCB President, who is also a Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board, stated that the board was committed to hosting at least four major first division tournaments in 2022 and a total of at least 30 at all levels including juniors, seniors, internal zones and females.
Deonarine stated that he was delighted to be back with the BCB and expressed confidence in the current executives led by Foster. Berbice cricket, he stated was very special to him and he would continue to invest as long as he can.
Tenelec Inc is co-owned by Bobby Deonarine and Tom Gruentzel. It provides services to the American public in the electrical and telecom sector.

 

