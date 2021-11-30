RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Inc Cricket Teams donate $100,000 in cycles to the Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund

Kaieteur News – The Christmas Charity Programme of Guyana leading youth and sports organisation continued on Friday last with a presentation of one hundred thousand dollars worth of bicycles to six members of the club at the Area H Ground. The presentation was done under the Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund and was sponsored by the Atlantics Cricket Club of New York, United States.

The members were specially selected by the cricket management committee of the club, headed by Cricket Manager Ravindranauth Kissoonlall. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, at the presentation ceremony, stated that the RHTYSC over the years has assisted hundreds of youths across the country with cycles, while a total of one hundred and seventeen members have also benefitted.

The main objective is to make sure that youths can attend school and cricket practice. He noted that the majority of the youths who have received the cycles are from single parent households and as such their parent struggles to assist them with transportation costs. The six youths, he disclosed were selected based on discipline, attitude, commitment and potential for the future. He urged the attentive youths that it was a privilege to be a RHTYSC,MS member as the club was determined to make sure that they succeed in life – on and off the cricket field.

He spoke at length on the importance of discipline, hard work and staying in school to obtain an educational background. The RHTYSC,MS he noted is very passionate about making sure that each of its players understand the importance of education and never give up. Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board and a Director of Cricket West Indies advised the youths to say yes to sports, education, religion, culture, life and No to suicide, drugs, crime, alcohol and the evil ways of Satan.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed thanks to the Atlantics Cricket Club of New York for their support with special mention been made of its President Colin Sandy for their support. He noted that it was the second successive year that the New York based club was supporting the Butcher Fund and expressed confidence that the relations would continue in the future.

The Basil Butcher Trust Fund was established in 2020 after the death of the legendary player by the club and his family to assist youths and less fortunate families. Butcher played 44 test matches for the West indies, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11 with seven centuries and sixteen half centuries. The Rose Hall Town NANILCO Thunderbolt Flour team is sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana of Agricola, while the Vitality Under 23 team is sponsored by Vitality Inc of Providence. Among the players in the teams are Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Keith Simpson, Shawn Perriera, Jonathan Rampersaud and Chanderpaul Govindan.