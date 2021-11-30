Ministry records 5 new COVID-19 deaths

Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 992.
The country’s fatalities, according to the Ministry, are that of five unvaccinated persons who died over a two-day period (November 28 to 29) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of two men, a 64-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 84-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and three women, a 67-year-old, a 41-year-old and a 68-year-old all from Region Four.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 52 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,825.
The dashboard shows too that there are 15 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 68 persons in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,379 persons have recovered from the virus.
