Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records 5 new COVID-19 deaths

Nov 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 992.
The country’s fatalities, according to the Ministry, are that of five unvaccinated persons who died over a two-day period (November 28 to 29) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of two men, a 64-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 84-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and three women, a 67-year-old, a 41-year-old and a 68-year-old all from Region Four.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 52 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,825.
The dashboard shows too that there are 15 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 68 persons in institutional isolation, 1,371 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,379 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Nov 30, 2021

– Foster unveil plans to produce ten West Indies players at all levels in two years Kaieteur News – “On behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board, I would like to welcome you back as an...
Read More
Guyana lose to host Colombia in Squash team event

Guyana lose to host Colombia in Squash team event

Nov 30, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Inc Cricket Teams donate $100,000 in cycles to the Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Inc...

Nov 30, 2021

Junior PanAm Games – swimming

Junior PanAm Games – swimming

Nov 30, 2021

Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over Floodlights

Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over

Nov 30, 2021

BCB completes third Social Skills seminar at Albion

BCB completes third Social Skills seminar at...

Nov 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • What does the future hold?

    The prognosis for Guyana’s political situation is a grim one. The PPP/C, since taking office has shown no intention of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]