Man committed to stand trial for murder of brother-in-law

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Martin Blair was yesterday committed to stand trial in the Demerara High Court for the murder of his brother-in-law, Daniel Boutrin, 23, of Lot 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Blair, a mason of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, made his first court appearance back in March of this year. He appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between March 13, 2021 and March 15, 2021 at ‘D’ Field, Sophia, he killed his brother-in-law.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter, Magistrate Liverpool ruled that sufficient evidence was produced to the court for the defendant to be committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Criminal assizes.According to the facts of the charge, during the latter part of 2020, Boutrin reportedly borrowed a bicycle from Blair, but he lost the bicycle.

On Saturday March 13, 2021, around 08:30hrs, Boutrin was at his in-law’s home when he became involved in an argument with Blair over the bicycle.

According to police, the argument escalated and both men armed themselves with weapons. Boutrin was armed with a cutlass and his brother-in-law was armed with a knife. However, the suspect’s parents intervened and that caused him to leave the yard.

Sometime after the argument, as Boutrin was about to enter a taxi, his brother-in-law, who was still armed with the knife, confronted him and fired several stabs at him. Boutrin was still armed with the cutlass and in return, he fired several chops at his brother-in-law, but missed.

The injured Boutrin managed to run for some distance before he collapsed, while his brother-in-law made good his escape. Boutrin was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was stabbed to his left side chest. He remained in the ICU until Monday March 15, 2021when he succumbed to his injuries at around 02:48hrs.

The Police Force later issued a wanted bulletin for Blair and he was subsequently arrested and charged.