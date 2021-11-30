Interim financial officer appointed to clear GECOM’s debt

Kaieteur News – An interim officer has been appointed to carry out the financial functions of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which includes clearing the outstanding debt the commission owes for rental of buildings

Kaieteur News understands that the interim officer was appointed by the Ministry of Finance in lieu of the Chief Election Officer (CEO). The post has been empty since the dismissal of the former CEO, Keith Lowenfield, last August.

This publication was told that before then, GECOM’s CEO was appointed by the Secretary to the Treasurer of the Finance Ministry to carry out the financial functions of the organisation but in the absence of a CEO, the Finance Ministry appointed an interim officer to carry out the functions.

This newspaper was told that the interim officer has been paying the bills and settling the debts the commission has outstanding even as the commission winds down its search for someone to fill that vacancy.

“The Ministry of Finance has appointed the interim officer and he has been doing a fine job in terms of clearing the debt for rental of buildings and so forth. He has been holding meetings quite regularly to ensure that GECOM’s financial business is sorted out,” an official attached to the commission told Kaieteur News.

Last September, this newspaper reported that the absence of key staff members could see GECOM grinding to halt. It was reported that the staff deficiency at GECOM had essentially brought the work at the Commission to a standstill. PPP/C appointed GECOM Commissioner, Bibi Shadick had explained that the lack of key managerial staff such as the Chief Accountant can put GECOM in an embarrassing position.

“We have rent payments for buildings that GECOM occupies around the country, outstanding since January. We don’t know when the landlord will say time’s up for GECOM; they want their building. So filling of those posts has now become a priority. We have cheques that cannot be signed and the Ministry of Finance (is) holding off on accounts because there is no accountant to do the transaction and pay GECOM’s bills,” she added.

Shadick had predicted too that the Commission’s plans to host Local Government Elections (LGE) later this year may not materialise. She said, “Personally, I don’t see that happening. Local Government Elections cannot be held if we don’t have any of the necessary personnel. We have no registration commissioner; no one to sign off on ID cards, there is no Chief Election Officer to do the necessary preparations in time for an election, at year end.”

In addition to its search for a new CEO and DCEO, GECOM is also seeking a Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Research Officer and Logistics Manager.