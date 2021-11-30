Interim financial officer appointed to clear GECOM’s debt

Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An interim officer has been appointed to carry out the financial functions of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which includes clearing the outstanding debt the commission owes for rental of buildings
Kaieteur News understands that the interim officer was appointed by the Ministry of Finance in lieu of the Chief Election Officer (CEO). The post has been empty since the dismissal of the former CEO, Keith Lowenfield, last August.
This publication was told that before then, GECOM’s CEO was appointed by the Secretary to the Treasurer of the Finance Ministry to carry out the financial functions of the organisation but in the absence of a CEO, the Finance Ministry appointed an interim officer to carry out the functions.
This newspaper was told that the interim officer has been paying the bills and settling the debts the commission has outstanding even as the commission winds down its search for someone to fill that vacancy.
“The Ministry of Finance has appointed the interim officer and he has been doing a fine job in terms of clearing the debt for rental of buildings and so forth. He has been holding meetings quite regularly to ensure that GECOM’s financial business is sorted out,” an official attached to the commission told Kaieteur News.
Last September, this newspaper reported that the absence of key staff members could see GECOM grinding to halt. It was reported that the staff deficiency at GECOM had essentially brought the work at the Commission to a standstill. PPP/C appointed GECOM Commissioner, Bibi Shadick had explained that the lack of key managerial staff such as the Chief Accountant can put GECOM in an embarrassing position.
“We have rent payments for buildings that GECOM occupies around the country, outstanding since January. We don’t know when the landlord will say time’s up for GECOM; they want their building. So filling of those posts has now become a priority. We have cheques that cannot be signed and the Ministry of Finance (is) holding off on accounts because there is no accountant to do the transaction and pay GECOM’s bills,” she added.
Shadick had predicted too that the Commission’s plans to host Local Government Elections (LGE) later this year may not materialise. She said, “Personally, I don’t see that happening. Local Government Elections cannot be held if we don’t have any of the necessary personnel. We have no registration commissioner; no one to sign off on ID cards, there is no Chief Election Officer to do the necessary preparations in time for an election, at year end.”
In addition to its search for a new CEO and DCEO, GECOM is also seeking a Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Research Officer and Logistics Manager.
Nov 30, 2021– Foster unveil plans to produce ten West Indies players at all levels in two years Kaieteur News – “On behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board, I would like to welcome you back as an...
Nov 30, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – One night, moons ago, as editor-in-chief of the Kaieteur News, Adam Harris and I were discussing my... more
The prognosis for Guyana’s political situation is a grim one. The PPP/C, since taking office has shown no intention of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]