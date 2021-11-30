Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over Floodlights

Nov 30, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Teenager Romeo Deonarain produced a fine all-round performance to guide LBI SC to a nine-run win over Floodlights when the teams collided in a T20 fixture held in memory of the late Reyaz Hussain at the LBI ground on Sunday.

The victorious LBI SC with their hardware.

LBI SC batted first and managed 116-9. Deonarain topscored with 26, while Richard Dowlatram scored 21 with three fours and extras contributed 22. Rakesh Arjune claimed 3-26, Lloyd Ruplall 2-11 and Anil Beharry 1-11.
Floodlights responded with 107 all out in 20 overs. Ruplall struck three fours in scoring 31, while R. Dat made 26 including three fours and Beharry 24 with two fours and two sixes. Deonarain captured 4-18 and Yogeshwar Bishun 3-13.
LBI SC would like to thank Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for donating the trophies and Hafeez Ali of Rockaway Group of Companies for supplying the uniforms.

Rakesh Arjune hands over the winning trophy to Richard Dowlatram.

Wellman Masters beat Floodlights in the T20 softball fixture played earlier.
Meanwhile, the Lusignan Sports Club will be hosting a fund raising T20 softball competition on Sunday. Action is expected to commence at 09:30hrs with Wellman, Fisherman, Success and Rockaway battling for supremacy.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Tenelec Inc pumps US$5,400 into Berbice Cricket for two tournaments

Nov 30, 2021

– Foster unveil plans to produce ten West Indies players at all levels in two years Kaieteur News – “On behalf of the Berbice Cricket Board, I would like to welcome you back as an...
Read More
Guyana lose to host Colombia in Squash team event

Guyana lose to host Colombia in Squash team event

Nov 30, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Inc Cricket Teams donate $100,000 in cycles to the Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Vitality Inc...

Nov 30, 2021

Junior PanAm Games – swimming

Junior PanAm Games – swimming

Nov 30, 2021

Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over Floodlights

Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over

Nov 30, 2021

BCB completes third Social Skills seminar at Albion

BCB completes third Social Skills seminar at...

Nov 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • What does the future hold?

    The prognosis for Guyana’s political situation is a grim one. The PPP/C, since taking office has shown no intention of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]