Deonarain spurs LBI SC to victory over Floodlights

Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Teenager Romeo Deonarain produced a fine all-round performance to guide LBI SC to a nine-run win over Floodlights when the teams collided in a T20 fixture held in memory of the late Reyaz Hussain at the LBI ground on Sunday.
LBI SC batted first and managed 116-9. Deonarain topscored with 26, while Richard Dowlatram scored 21 with three fours and extras contributed 22. Rakesh Arjune claimed 3-26, Lloyd Ruplall 2-11 and Anil Beharry 1-11.
Floodlights responded with 107 all out in 20 overs. Ruplall struck three fours in scoring 31, while R. Dat made 26 including three fours and Beharry 24 with two fours and two sixes. Deonarain captured 4-18 and Yogeshwar Bishun 3-13.
LBI SC would like to thank Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for donating the trophies and Hafeez Ali of Rockaway Group of Companies for supplying the uniforms.
Wellman Masters beat Floodlights in the T20 softball fixture played earlier.
Meanwhile, the Lusignan Sports Club will be hosting a fund raising T20 softball competition on Sunday. Action is expected to commence at 09:30hrs with Wellman, Fisherman, Success and Rockaway battling for supremacy.
