Beware of fake drugs, medical devices on local market for festive season — GA-FDD warns

Kaieteur News – There has been a recent proliferation of fake drugs and medical devices infiltrating the domestic market, according to a recent warning by the Government Analyst – Food and Drugs Department (GA-FDD).

The state agency’s director, Dr. Marlan Cole, via a public missive yesterday, advised consumers to exercise caution, and be very alert when purchasing articles of cosmetic, medical device and medicines during the festive season.

To this end, he said, “…consumers are reminded to ensure that articles purchased must have a label applied in English Language with a clear written expiry date.”

Providing some bit of advice, it was noted that medicines being sold must have package insert, must not be pre-packaged and must be manufactured to be sold in Guyana’s climatic zone.

Additionally it was noted that special attention needs to be paid when purchasing articles that are offered for sale at a significantly low or reduced price.

As such, the department has been increasingly “intercepting substandard articles of cosmetics, medical device and medicines on our local market.”

It was noted too, that in some cases, articles are either, “not manufactured for Guyana’s climatic zone, being marketed at significantly reduced prices, in a foreign language, expired or would have had their expiry date deliberately removed or do not comply with the regulatory standards.”

According to that body, its inspectors and members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee (NFSCC) “focuses on protecting consumers from unsafe articles by assuring its safety, effectiveness, and quality will continue to monitor activities regarding the trade of substandard articles that fall under the remit of the GA-FDD.”

To this end, it was noted that consumers are encouraged to be alert, especially during the festive season, and to report any suspicious/substandard article of cosmetic, medical device, and medicine seen on our local market.