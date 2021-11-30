Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

BCB completes third Social Skills seminar at Albion

Nov 30, 2021 Sports

– Another ten youths receive educational grants from Patron Fund

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday last successfully completed the third of four social skills seminars for youths at the Albion Ground as it presses ahead with its off the field cricket developmental programme. A total of fifty youths including four females attended the seminar which was conducted by four graduates of the University of Guyana Social Works Class and Mr. Levi Nedd of GUYSUCO. To date a total of one hundred and forty students have benefitted from the seminars.

The participants of the seminar pose with their certificates and Lecturers after the end of the seminar.

The first seminar was held at the New Amsterdam Secondary School for youths in New Amsterdam and the second at the Fort Wellington School for the West Berbice area. BCB president Hilbert Foster in declaring the six hours seminar open, urged the attentive youth cricketers to take advantage of the opportunities been presented to them by his administration as never in the history of Guyana cricket has a board been so pro active.
The BCB President disclosed that the hosting of the seminars was the idea of Patron Minister Vickram Bharrat and was funded under the Patron Fund. The CWI Director informed the youths that he was confident that all Berbician cricketers would now not only excel on the field but off the field as sports ambassadors of the county. The BCB, he stated would be there every step of the way in their personal development while providing opportunities for them to fulfill their potential on the field. He disclosed that the objective of his board is to produce a total of ten more players for the West Indies at all levels over the next two to three years.

The students were involved in several lectures on a series of topics including life skills, leadership, table etiquette, basic mannerism, public speaking, time management, how to behave at a public

The ten youth players who received educational grants from the BCB.

ceremony, importance of education and discipline. The BCB President also spoke to the youths at the conclusion of the seminar, where he spoke of the need to remain focused while rejecting the evil world of Satan. Each of the cricketers received a Certificate of Participation from the BCB and would also be involved in a one day mini cricket academy as part of their development.
Meanwhile, another ten youths received an educational grant from the board under its Patron’s Trust Fund. Those receiving ten thousand dollars each were Shiv Harripersaud, Deon Sital, Kumar Deopersaud, Trisha Hardat, DeShawn Govindan, Priya Mahadeo, Dharshanie Subramanie, S. Daniels, R. Ramnauth and B. Chapelle. A total of thirty seven youth cricketers benefitted from a combined four hundred thousand dollars under the fund which was completed by Minister Vickram Bharrat.

 

