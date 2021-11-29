West Ruimveldt woman dies in Mocha accident

Kaieteur News – A West Ruimveldt woman died on Saturday afternoon following a car accident at Mocha on the East Bank of Demerara.

Dead is Euclin Joseph, 49 of Lot 270 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown Guyana.

The accident involved motorcar # PSS 7652 driven by Aaron Rodrigues age 21 years of Lot 4 Freeman Street East La Penitence Georgetown.

Rodrigues is also Special Constable attached to the escort section of the Guyana Police Force.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PSS 7652 was proceeding west along the southern side of the Mocha Access Road at an alleged fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ended up on the southern parapet where the right side collided with a GPL light post. As a result of the collision, several occupants namely: Raymond Joseph age 39 years of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Samantha Andrews age 32 years of Triumph East Coast Demerara, Lashana Young age 32 years of Providence East Bank Demerara and Joseph sustained injuries about their bodies.

Some of the injured were taken out of the vehicle by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival whilst the rest of occupants are receiving medical attention. Breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver found no trace of alcohol in his breath. He is in custody assisting with the investigations.