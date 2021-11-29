Sparendaam man wanted for chopping resident

Kaieteur News – Chancey Carlton Bristol of Lot 23 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara is wanted by the police for allegedly wounding 28-year-old Jevon Mc Pherson who was chopped several times about his body last Sunday.

According to police reports, the incident took place in the Sparendaam Squatting Area on November 21.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 36-year-old Chancey Bristol is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 225-6411, 229-2750, 229-2019, 222-2232, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Information received, revealed that around 19:10hrs that day, Mc Pherson was sitting on a chair next to a wooden stall when he was reportedly attacked by Bristol, who was armed with a cutlass. A fight ensued between the two men which caused them to end up in a nearby trench. There, the suspect dealt Mc Pherson several chops about his body, before making good his escape.

According to reports, the injured man was picked up by the police who rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for treatment where he was then admitted.