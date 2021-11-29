Rice farmer dies after tractor topples

Latest update November 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man was pinned to death by the tractor he was operating on Sunday at Vryheid Backdam, Corentyne. .
The dead man has been identified as Samuel Singh, of Dun Robin Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
His uncle, Manoj Kumar Singh disclosed that he received a call just before 12:00 noon and was told that Samuel was pinned by the tractor he was driving in the Vryheid backdam.
He added that his nephew left with his father for the backdam at 06:00hrs Sunday to execute some work in the fields.
Singh said after he got the call he left for the scene and rushed him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.
