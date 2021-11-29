Region 2 man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update November 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A sixty-nine-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is now deemed the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality, according to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry is a press release said that the man was a fully vaccinated patient who died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical institution. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 987.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 66 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,773.
The dashboard shows that there are 17 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 71 persons in institutional isolation, 1,433 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,265 persons have since recovered from the virus.
