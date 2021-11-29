Policeman refuses $700,000 bribe

– as relatives of fraud accused try to buy his freedom for Christmas

Kaieteur News – Two relatives of an alleged fraudster have joined him in the lock-ups after they tried to buy his freedom on Saturday for the Christmas holidays.

The alleged fraudster was identified as 37-year-old resident of Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Trying to buy his freedom for $700,000 was his brother, 38, and a female relative, 25.

Kaieteur News was told that there was a two-year-old arrest warrant out for the alleged fraudster and police managed to detain the man on Saturday around 17:00hrs. This newspaper understands that he was wanted for selling unsuspecting customers properties that were not his. The arresting officers took him to the Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara Police Station but while there, he requested a phone call to his lawyer. The lawyer visited him but not long after, his 25-year-old female relative showed up at the police station.

According to police, the woman gave the alleged fraudster a package. He then reportedly handed that package to the investigating officer and asked that the investigation against him be dropped. When the officer opened the packaged, it contained $700,000 in cash. Confronted about his illegal actions of trying to bribe a police officer, the alleged fraudster reportedly said that he did not want to spend Christmas behind bars. The officer refused the bribe and cautioned him about the new offence, which he had committed by trying to bribe a peace officer.

Investigators also detained the female relative and she cracked under a brief interrogation and related to the officers that his brother was the one who had given her cash to pay the bribe.

Police arrested him too and now both of them have been placed in the lock-ups with the alleged fraudster for conspiring to commit a felony by a corrupt transaction with an agent (the investigating officer).