PanAm Games Boxing… Inverary, Jackman, Harvey out of Medal hunt after suffering Q/F losses

Kaieteur News – The trio of Youth boxers Travis Inverary, Patrick Harvey and Alesha Jackman all drew byes in the opening round and moved into the quarter finals of the Junior Pan Am Games which began Thursday and concludes on December 5, in Cali Colombia.

Harvey, Inverary and lone female Jackman are among 22 Athletes representing Guyana at the inaugural Games and among 41 Countries in the Americas.

As of yesterday, Mexico had the most medals with 58 which include 14 Gold, 31 Silver, 13 Bronze.

However, Brazil has the most Gold medals with 19, 9 Silver and 13 bronze with an overall tally of 41, while the United States has 17 Gold and 38 overall. Host Colombia has 15 Gold and 45 overall.

Because of the age stipulation, Guyana, who was preparing for an U-19 tournament, found it hard to advance to the medal round.

In Saturday’s quarter-finals, Travis Inverary lost by a unanimous decision to Colombian Yeferson Belalcazar in the 69kg division.

And on Saturday evening, Aleshia Jackman, rated as the best female Junior Boxer in the Caribbean, lost by a unanimous decision in her battle against Colombian Roxanne Briseno.

A win in their first fight would have guaranteed at least a Bronze medal.

Yesterday (Sunday) Patrick Harvey carried Guyana’s last hope of winning a Medal in Boxing when he fought Puerto Rican William Adrian Ortiz in the 63kg division in his opening bout.

However, the Guyanese failed to register a victory as the Boxers will return without a medal.

Coach Terrence Poole, who is the Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association, said the boxers lacked aggression in their bouts. (Sean Devers)