Motie set to make senior team debut in Pakistan – Intends to maximize every opportunity

Kaieteur News –

By Sean Devers

Twenty-six year-old left-arm spinner Guyanese Gudakesh Motie has been named in the West Indies’ One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13 to 22.

The Berbician is set to make his West Indies ‘white ball’ debut in what will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when three T20Is were contested and the first for an ODI series playing ODIs since December 2006.

The ODI Series will be West Indies fourth series of 12 in the World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

West Indies are in eighth position out of 13 teams and will go above Pakistan into seventh place with a series win.

Motie, who joins Sew Shivnarine, Narsingh Deonarine, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul and Sunil Dhaniram (for Canada) as Albion players to play ODI cricket, said he only had the opportunity to go back to the US and play some T20 cricket after CPL.

“My plans are to maximize every opportunity I get to the fullest of my ability,” says Motie, who taken 27 List ‘A’ wickets from 18 matches at an economy rate of 4.20 and has eight wickets from six T20 games.

“I’m always working alot on my batting because I know I have the ability to become an all-rounder,” posited Motie, who has 100 wickets from 29 First-Class games in which his highest score is an unbeaten 72.

Motie, who was born on March 29, 1995 to Kanhai Motie and Tarmattie Harilall and is the last of three children, the other two being girls, said from watching, the conditions look similar to here but he has to adjust and adapt it.

Motie made his National U-15 debut in 2007 as an 11-year-old and played four years at that level before representing Guyana for two years at the U-17 level and three years at the U-19 level making him the most capped Guyana youth player.

In 2013 Motie was selected for the West Indies under-19 team to tour Bangladesh before playing for the Regional side in the 2014 U-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He made his first-class debut for Guyana in November 2015, playing against the Windward Islands in 2015 and in just his second game, against the Leeward Islands he took 6-20 and 5-85. Motie bagged 6-79 in the following match against Barbados and added a fourth five-wicket haul for the season two games later, taking 6-33 against Jamaica.

In October 2019, he was named in Guyana’s squad for the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament. He was the leading wicket taker in the 2021 Super50 series with 16 wickets.

The six-footer made his Twenty20 debut on 2 September 2021, for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League and along with fellow Berbician Romario Shepheard are the only Guyanese in the touring party. Shimron Hetymer, another Berbician, has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.

Motie, who recently became a father, says he feels confident in doing well in his biggest assignment so far in his career.