Latest update November 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies after bike crashes into culvert

Nov 29, 2021 News

The motorcycle Rodrigues Anthon was riding at the time of the accident.

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam died on Saturday morning following an accident on Asylum Street, NA, Berbice.
Dead is Rodriques Anthon. He was riding his red CBR motorcycle CH 2475 when he lost control and crashed. Reports are that Anthon was proceeding west along the northern side of Asylum Street, New Amsterdam without a safety helmet and at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and collided with a concrete culvert which is situated on the eastern side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam.
As a result of the impact, Anthon’s body was flung from the bike and collided with the wall of a building located on the western side of Strand Road Public Road. Anthon suffered injuries about his head and body, was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by a police constable who had arrived on the scene.
He was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF ATC Challenge Trophy… Georgetown and East Bank to contest final

GFF ATC Challenge Trophy… Georgetown and East Bank to contest...

Nov 29, 2021

Kaieteur News –Both semifinal matches of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Center (ATC) Challenge Trophy competition were contested yesterday at the National Training Center...
Read More
GAPLF issues statement on Carlos Petterson-Grifith possible Anti-Doping Rule Violation

GAPLF issues statement on Carlos...

Nov 29, 2021

Motie set to make senior team debut in Pakistan – Intends to maximize every opportunity

Motie set to make senior team debut in Pakistan...

Nov 29, 2021

Junior PanAm Games… Swimmers all improve times but fail to advance – Persaud set new Guyana 100m free record

Junior PanAm Games… Swimmers all improve...

Nov 29, 2021

PanAm Games Boxing… Inverary, Jackman, Harvey out of Medal hunt after suffering Q/F losses

PanAm Games Boxing… Inverary, Jackman,...

Nov 29, 2021

GFF and GNWFA launch Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021

GFF and GNWFA launch Women’s Super 16 Festival...

Nov 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • What does the future hold?

    The prognosis for Guyana’s political situation is a grim one. The PPP/C, since taking office has shown no intention of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]