Man dies after bike crashes into culvert

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam died on Saturday morning following an accident on Asylum Street, NA, Berbice.

Dead is Rodriques Anthon. He was riding his red CBR motorcycle CH 2475 when he lost control and crashed. Reports are that Anthon was proceeding west along the northern side of Asylum Street, New Amsterdam without a safety helmet and at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the bike and collided with a concrete culvert which is situated on the eastern side of Strand Public Road, New Amsterdam.

As a result of the impact, Anthon’s body was flung from the bike and collided with the wall of a building located on the western side of Strand Road Public Road. Anthon suffered injuries about his head and body, was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by a police constable who had arrived on the scene.

He was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.