Junior PanAm Games… Swimmers all improve times but fail to advance – Persaud set new Guyana 100m free record

Kaieteur News – Led by 15-year-old Olympian Aleka Persaud, Guyana’s swim quartet of Leon Seaton, Patrice and Paul Mahaica junior all improved on their entry times yesterday at the inaugural U-23 Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.

Aleka Persaud swam yesterday and broke Britney Van Lange 100meters free record which she set as an 18 year-old.

Swimming in the 100m free, the Boys were the first to enter the pool in a Championship which has attracted 3,500 of the best young Athletes in the Americas in over 25 sports disciplines.

In high altitude conditions, 17-year-old Leon Seaton improved on his entry time of 54.85 by finishing his 100m free in a time of 54.43.

Swimming in heat 1 in Lane 4 the Guyanese who trains in Florida USA, clocked 26.31 in the first 50meters before slowing down in the second half when he swam a time of 28.11 to finish second in his heat after shaving off -0.43 of his entry time.

Next on show was 15-year-old Paul Mahaica who also improved on his entry time by -2.69 to finish eighth in his heat.

Mahaica, with an entry time of 1:01.77, swam his race in 59.08 after swimming the first 50meters in a time of 27.55 before his time in the last 50meters was 31.53.

On the distaff side Persaud, with experience of Tokyo Olympics and Junior World Championship in Peru, swam her 100mters Freein a time 10:1.11 to better her entry time and break the national record.

Patrice Mahaica also bettered her entry time by finishing her 100m free in a time of 10:4.85

Coach Paul Mahaica said he was pleased that all of his charges improved their times yesterday.

“It will be very hard to advance when you have 15-year-olds competing against 22-year-olds. They are much more accomplished and experienced than our swimmers due to their age.

But I am pleased with the improvement shown by these swimmers in high altitude conditions, especially during this Covid Pandemic period when very little sporting competitions were held.”

Persaud is scheduled to swim her third and final race today. (Sean Devers)